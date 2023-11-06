VIDEO: President Trump BLASTS “Racist” NY AG Letitia James Before His Testimony in NY Lawfare Case – “Horrible People Who Must Hate Our Country”

President Donald Trump sits in court in NYC prior to his testimony today in the Letitia James Lawfare case, October 6, 2023.

President Trump spoke briefly before he entered court today.

Trump blasted “racist” Letitia James before starting his day in court in his NY lawfare court.

President Trump: While Israel is being attacked, while Ukraine is being attacked, while inflation is eating our country alive, I’m down here. And these are all political opponents attacks by the Biden administration. Their poll numbers are terrible. So what happened today? The New York Times and CBS came out with a poll that I’m leading all over the place. But it’s a very unfair situation. This is really election interference. That’s all it is. This trial is ridiculous.

The numbers are much greater than on the financial statement. We’ve already proven that. They said Mar-a-Lago is worth $18 million. Mar-a-Lago is worth probably anywhere from 50 to 100 times more than that. It’s a terrible, terrible thing. These are political operatives I’m going to be dealing with. You have a racist Attorney General who made some terrible statements. I mean, you see some more that came over the wires today.

It’s a very sad situation for our country. We shouldn’t have this. This is for third World countries and it’s very unfair. It’s very unfair. But in the meantime, the people of the country understand it. They see it, and they don’t like it. They don’t like it because it’s political warfare, as you would call it, or political lawfare. Another name. I got a lot of names for it, but usually it takes place in third World countries and banana republics. Nobody’s ever seen that to this extent we’ve never seen it here.

But we will go along, and we will hopefully do very well in every regard. We’ll win the election and we’ll make America great again. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to make America great again.

But we have to take away from the thugs that we deal with, the horrible people that actually must hate our country to do this. But we will fight very hard for our country. Thank you very much, everybody.

Racist Letitia James is famous for ranting against Whitey and “pale” men!
She is a complete racist.

