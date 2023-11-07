VIDEO: Guest Claims Mandalay Bay Hotel Allegedly Sealed Mass Shooter Stephen Paddock’s Room

The Las Vegas Mandalay Bay Hotel shooting was the deadliest mass shooting in American history that left 60 people dead and over 800 people injured.

Despite the shooting occurring in 2017, authorities have yet to release any solid motive for why the gunman, Stephen Paddock, opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers from his hotel room.

The plethora of unanswered questions has led several private investigators and even guests of the hotel to search for their own answers.

One TikToker, who goes by the handle @Sidemoneytom, discovered that the hotel had covered up and sealed the room where the shooting occurred.

In a now-viral TikTok video, Tom filmed back in September how the Mandalay Bay Resort changed the number of Paddock’s floor from 32 to 57.

Tom’s report of the floors being changed is old news to some, considering back in 2018, The Las Vegas Review Journal reported, “Mandalay Bay is renumbering floors 31 through 34 as floors 56 through 59, owner MGM Resorts International said.”

The LA Times wrote in October 2017 that the room involved will never see another guest.

As Tom reached the 57th floor (formerly the 32nd), he noticed the door to Paddock’s room was completely bolted shut with a picture frame in front of it, and the second room that had access to Paddock’s room had its door knob removed.

In 2018, KTLA reported, “MGM Resorts media relations manager Brian Ahern said in an email the hotel’s floors will be renumbered in mid-February. Floors 31 through 34 will be designated as floors 56 through 59. The company last year said room 32135 where Paddock stayed would never be opened to guests.”

While at the Mandalay Bay hotel, TikToker Tom (@sidemoneytom) discovered that the hotel literally covered up the room from where the shooting happened, making it more difficult for people to find, removing it as one of the rooms open to guests, and potentially sealing it off so no one, or only authorized hotel workers, could go in. Tom wanted to access the 32nd floor where the mass shooting happened but said the elevator wouldn’t take him there, so he had to find and go up the stairs. He said what was once the 32nd floor now has a number in the 50s. As he walks past floor 30, the labeled floor number jumps to 56. “They literally changed the numbers because of it,” Tom said. On floor 57, formally 32, Tom shows that the room where he claims the gunman stayed was patched up. Where there used to be a hotel room door there is now a painted wall and a large piece of art hanging up. Adjacent to this is a door without a handle that can seemingly only be accessed with a key.

Back in May, Elon Musk said it was “odd” that we know very little about the deadliest shooting in U.S. history.

The Gateway Pundit is unable to confirm reports that the room was sealed. The Mandalay Bay Hotel has been contacted for comment.