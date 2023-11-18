Victor Reacts: The Pentagon Is Missing Trillions! Fails 6th Straight Audit (VIDEO)

Leave it to the Pentagon to lose trillions of dollars and face no consequences.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, the Pentagon has just failed its sixth audit in as many years.

In early October, it was reported that the Pentagon was crying broke to Congress, now this.

Considering that the world is on fire under Biden, now would be a good time to have our Defense Department in order, but no such luck.

The Daily Caller reports:

The Department of Defense (DOD) failed its sixth straight audit with little positive change from the year prior, despite pledges from Pentagon leaders to make improvements on the massive undertaking each year. Auditors gave seven of the department’s 29 sub-agencies a clean audit in 2023, with no change from the 2022 audit, according to a Wednesday statement. Although it’s not a surprise that the DOD hasn’t yet been able to account for its $3.8 trillion enterprise and $4 trillion in liabilities, scattered across 50 states and 4,500 sites globally, DOD officials previously said they expected to see incremental improvement, Defense News reported. “Auditing the Department’s $3.8 trillion in assets and $4.0 trillion in liabilities is a massive undertaking,” said Pentagon comptroller Michael McCord, “but the improvements and changes we are making every day as a result of these audits positively affect every soldier, sailor, airman, marine, guardian and DOD civilian.” The Pentagon began formally auditing itself in 2018, one of the last federal agencies to begin doing so after Congress required the practice in 1990.

The recent failure of the Pentagon’s 6TH audit couldn’t make it clearer that we need accountability & transparency. It’s time to independently #AuditthePentagon. No institution is above scrutiny, especially the DoD w/ the largest budget of ANY fed agency. https://t.co/ATqPB3ZYlS

An important question must be asked, where did the money go?