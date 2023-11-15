Victor Reacts: Former Editor-in-Chief of Leftist News Outlet Charged With Child Sex Crimes (VIDEO)

Is anyone surprised? As the Gateway Pundit reported, the former editor-in-chief of the far left news outlet, The Recount, Slade Sohmer was arrested for child sex crimes.

On October 17, during a search at Sohmer’s residence in Otis, the Berkshire Law Enforcement Task Force confiscated a phone containing hundreds of child pornography images and videos, as per an affidavit presented in court. Among the disturbing contents, a video allegedly recorded by Sohmer of a minor being raped was found, according to Berkshire Eagle.

Some of the photographs, more than 1,300, and videos in Sohmer’s collection show kids as young as 3 or 4 years old.

Along with the photos, police also found text messages that were reportedly sent by Sohmer and shared details on how to kidnap and rape a child. Those troubling conversations, according to Berkshire Assistant District Attorney Marianne Shelvey, added “a level of extreme cruelty” to the case.

Shelvey told TheWrap that this is “one of the most egregious cases” she’s ever seen.

Sohmer was released after posting a $100,000 cash bail with strict conditions that prohibit any contact with minors and prohibit his use of the internet.

“Unfortunately, the nature of these charges do not allow them to ask that he be held without bail,” Shelvey said.

Sohmer was charged with two counts of possession and two counts dissemination of child pornography. His attorney, Andrew Levchuk, has not issued any comments regarding the case.

Sohmer was previously celebrated for discussing sexuality with elementary kids. In a now-deleted article, far-left Buzzfeed wrote an article praising Sohmer regarding his conversation with a bunch of fourth graders.

I wish I could say I am surprised, but I am not.

