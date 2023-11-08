UPDATE: Democrat Porn Star Susanna Gibson Goes Down in Tight Virginia House Race – Republican David Owen Takes Seat

by

Republican David Owen defeated Democrat Susanna Gibson, the online porn star in the Virginia District 57 House race.

Owen, a businessman, defeated Gibson, a nurse practitioner and porn star, in the 57th District, by nearly one thousand votes.

The race was called with Owen leading Gibson 51.16% to 48.40%.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates against Republican David Owen, posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

The 40-year-old mother of 2 who is running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

Republican David Owen outraised Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson in September after she was forced to disable the comments on her social media due to backlash from her online sex scandal.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

