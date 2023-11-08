UPDATE: Democrat Porn Star Susanna Gibson Goes Down in Tight Virginia House Race – Republican David Owen Takes Seat

Republican David Owen defeated Democrat Susanna Gibson, the online porn star in the Virginia District 57 House race.

Owen, a businessman, defeated Gibson, a nurse practitioner and porn star, in the 57th District, by nearly one thousand votes.

The race was called with Owen leading Gibson 51.16% to 48.40%.

As reported earlier by Cristina Laila – Susanna Gibson, the Democrat candidate running for Virginia’s House of Delegates against Republican David Owen, posted sex acts with her husband online dubbed “HotWifeExperience” – while soliciting ‘tips’ from their online audience.

The 40-year-old mother of 2 who is running for a seat in the 57th district in suburban Richmond, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband in exchange for ‘tokens.’

Republican David Owen outraised Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson in September after she was forced to disable the comments on her social media due to backlash from her online sex scandal.