Unhinged DC Judge Beryl Howell Who Is Assisting Jack Smith in His Political Assassination of Donald Trump Goes on Toxic Trump-Hating Rant in Public Speech (VIDEO)

On Tuesday night, DC Circuit Court Judge Beryl Howell went on an unhinged rant during a speech where she suggested that the country is creeping towards authoritarianism. Not because of her uber-partisan actions as a lawless judge, but because Donald Trump is a tyrant. Got that? And she is the judge overseeing DOJ hitman Jack Smith’s political assassination against President Trump.

Beryl Howell warned her audience that the country is creeping toward authoritarianism because of Donald Trump and his BIG LIE that the election was stolen in 2020.

Howell is the DC Judge working with hitman Jack Smith in his unconstitutional requests from Twitter-X regarding President Trump’s Twitter followers.

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier today that hitman Jack Smith and Obama-appointed Judge Beryl Howell are now attempting to cover up the fact that they both suggested Trump was a ‘flight risk’ to justify the nondisclosure order on X/Twitter. The search warrant was so secret that Trump didn’t even know Jack Smith issued a subpoena for the records.

Biden’s corrupt Justice Department obtained a nondisclosure order that prohibited X from informing Trump about Jack Smith’s subpoena.

Over the course of the months-long legal battle, X argued that the nondisclosure order violated the First Amendment and Stored Communications Act.

The Justice Department argued Trump would put the so-called ‘ongoing investigation’ in jeopardy.

The radical and lawless Judge Howell is overseeing the case against President Trump in Washington DC.

How is this acceptable? This is like something you would expect from a third-world country.

Laura Ingraham: The story on her just gets worse and worse. Judge Beryl Howell, who spearheaded the Judiciary’s response to January 6, reportedly warned in a speech last night that the country is creeping toward authoritarianism. According to Politico, she said January 6 was based on the BIG LIE, sounds like MSNBC. And quoted a Boston College historian who said, big lies are springboards for authoritarians. Now, how can President Trump expect to receive a fair trial here? Of course he can’t. And why should this rank partisan be allowed to oversee any aspect of any case involving anyone in Trump world? So what are the remedies here for Trump and others? Joining me now, Fox News contributor Saul Weisenberg, former deputy independent counsel, and Mike Davis, founder and president of the Article Three project. Now, Mike, let’s start with you. To be fair, this is nothing new for Judge Howell. She has a history of using charge language when speaking about January 6. She once referred to the protest as about the most fascistic things she’d ever seen and saying it was more like a mob that was like the Nazis and the fascists that day.

Legal Expert Mike Davis added this:

Mike Davis: She is a highly partisan actor.

She’s an Obama judge.

She used to work as a Democrat staffer on the Senate Judiciary Committee for the chairman. Patrick Leahy.

She was a former federal prosecutor with Loretta Lynch and Andrew Weissman.

She co authored a legal paper with Andrew Weissman from the Moeller probe.

She supervised the Muhler probe.

She’s been the harshest sentencer of January 6 defendants.

She even pressured the DOJ to sentence them more harshly!

She seized a congressman’s phone, which was overturned by the DC circuit.

She made Trump’s attorneys turn over attorney client privilege records and didn’t give them time to appeal before she made them turn them over.

And now – she’s going after Twitter with an illegal warrants with Jack Smith to get all these records that the government is not entitled to have.

She is a left-wing activist.

This is the unhinged leftist assigned to oversee hitman Jack Smith in his assault on President Trump.

How is this even allowed?