Ukrainian Spy Chief Budanov’s Wife, Marianne, Reportedly Hospitalized for Heavy Metal Poisoning

In the ‘day after’ the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive, and also within the context of the open struggle between President Zelensky and Commander in Chief General Zaluzhny, it now surfaces that spymaster Budanov’s wife, Marianna, is reported to be hospitalized due to heavy metal poisoning.

Budanov is a high-profile character in this war.

He was thought to be dead during a missile attack in June and disappeared for 2 weeks, and has repeatedly bragged about assassinating enemies.

Newsweek reported:

“Marianna Budanova, the wife of influential Ukrainian commander Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov, who heads up Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, or the HUR, within the country’s defense ministry, was ‘poisoned with heavy metals’. She is now receiving treatment in a medical facility, Ukrainian outlet Babel reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed intelligence sources. A spokesperson for the HUR confirmed the report to The Kyiv Independent and several other domestic outlets.”

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency hasn’t made any official statements.

“The substances reportedly used against Budanova are ‘in no way used in everyday life and military affairs’, an anonymous source from Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence told Babel. ‘Their presence may indicate a deliberate attempt to poison a particular person’.”

Ukrainian media is also reporting that ‘several other intelligence officers’ had been poisoned.

“Ukraine’s intelligence community has previously named Budanov as the target of several failed assassination attempts. In early June 2023, a HUR spokesperson told Ukrainska Pravda that there had been at least 10 attempts on Budanov’s life.”

Russian media reported of Budanov’s possible death in a missile attack earlier this year. Today, in retrospect, Budanov laughs off the reports. But back then, he released this creepy silent video, remember?

“‘It’s like a compliment for me’, Budanov told London’s The Times in July 2023 about Moscow’s repeated reported attempts to assassinate him.”

After the war started, in late February 2022, Budanov moved his wife into his office.

In a great way to bury the lead, Newsweek has to admit:

“Budanov also admitted in an interview aired in May 2023 that Kyiv had assassinated several prominent Russian propagandists, saying Ukraine had ‘successfully targeted quite a few people’ associated with Kremlin-backed media.”

RT reported:

“The outlet reported that Marianna Budanova was hospitalized after a ‘prolonged deterioration’ in her health, and that she has already undergone a course of treatment. Babel’s sources reportedly said doctors believe the 30-year-old to have suffered heavy metal poisoning, but noted that she is now in stable condition.”

Ukrainian outlets claim that the poisoning was mostly caused by contaminated food she ate.

“Ukrainskaya Pravda claims that a number of other GUR employees have also been diagnosed with heavy metal poisoning, noting that Budanova was the first to manifest symptoms since she is ‘small and light in weight’.”

