Traffic Stop Reveals Unusual Concealed Carry — Ex-Convict Hides Handgun in His Butt

A traffic stop on Monday led to a shocking discovery for Evansville police officers when they found a handgun concealed in a very unusual place – within the butt of an ex-convict.

Around 2 a.m., a Black Chevy Avalanche was stopped at the intersection of Lincoln and Grand Avenue for having an obscure license plate due to a tinted cover.

The vehicle, which was slow to stop, contained three individuals: driver Kelvin Simmons, rear-seat passenger Derico Hammond, and front-seat passenger Christopher Boyd Jr.

The driver and another passenger were released without charges, but Boyd’s search revealed more than expected.

Officers found a small bag containing multiple pills in Boyd’s right sock during a pat-down. Boyd told the officers that the pills were Percocets, given to him by his “Aunt Trish” for the pain associated with a “bullet lodged in his spine,” according to a police report obtained by the Smoking Gun.

The search became tense when authorities reached his groin area; Boyd was notably discomforted and uncooperative. He said during the search that he could not spread his legs because of his spinal injury.

The suspect was asked if he had “anything stuffed in his groin or buttocks,” according to the police report, but “Boyd stated that he did not.”

Upon arrival at the county jail, he was observed “walking with a limp and appeared to be clenching his buttocks when he walked.”

Following these observations, Boyd was subjected to a body scan, and a “large object” was detected in his groin region.

A subsequent strip search uncovered two plastic bags of marijuana “tucked next to Boyd’s scrotum.” Possession and recreational use of marijuana are still illegal in Indiana.

The situation escalated as Boyd refused to comply with officers during the search, resulting in him being physically restrained. Once secured, an officer was stunned after discovering a handgun was found in Boyd’s rectum.

Police reports did not specify whether the weapon was loaded, but it was confirmed not to be stolen.

Officers were able to retrieve the Smith & Wesson Bodyguard firearm, with a .380 caliber.

According to the police report, Boyd has a criminal past that includes serious charges, including a conviction for attempted murder on April 20, 2011, and charges of burglary and domestic battery, both dated October 9, 2018, all adjudicated through the Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago, Illinois.

Additionally, there’s an active protective order against Boyd issued on July 3, 2023, and set to expire on July 21, 2025. His status as a “Serious Violent Felon and Domestic Batterer,” prohibits him from firearm possession.

In addition to his previous convictions, Christopher Boyd Jr. now faces a series of new charges. These include: