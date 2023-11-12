ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY: November 11, 1921 – The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier Was Dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery

In 1921, the Tomb of the Unkown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery.

The soldiers who keep watch over the tomb take the job extremely seriously, as they should, and stand guard 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, no matter the weather.

If you have ever visited the cemetery, you know how solemn the atmosphere is at all times.

FOX News reports:

On this day in history, November 11, 1921, Tomb of Unknown Soldier is dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery The United States Tomb of the Unknown Soldier was dedicated at Arlington National Cemetery — following a reverential selection process that spanned the Atlantic Ocean — on this day in history, Nov. 11, 1921. The remains of the American hero buried beneath the tomb was chosen from thousands of unidentified doughboys killed in World War I and buried in France. “Here rests in honored glory an American Soldier, Known but to God,” reads the inscription on the marble tomb. Crypts for Unknown Soldiers from World War II and Korea were added in 1958. “The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is Arlington National Cemetery’s most iconic memorial,” according to the U.S. Army’s online cemetery education program. “It has stood at the heart of the cemetery, serving as a site for reflection on service, valor and sacrifice … The Unknowns represent all unidentified service members who gave their lives for the United States.” Among the purposes of the tomb: to help give comfort to the thousands of American families who never knew the fate of their loved ones lost overseas. Instead, they can know that their loved ones’ sacrifices are remembered by the nation.

Here’s an interesting video on the tomb and those who guard it.

On this Veterans Day weekend, be sure to thank someone who has served our country. We would have nothing without them.

