“These Numbers Surprised Our Own Pollsters!” – NBC Hosts Stunned at Joe Biden’s Abysmal Poll Numbers (VIDEO)

Joe Biden’s poll numbers are so bad that NBC’s hosts were stunned as they reported on a new left-leaning NBC poll that shows Biden’s approval rating is just 40% – the lowest Biden “has ever measured in our poll.”
NBC’s Kristen Welker was surprised over Biden’s abysmal job approval rating as she cited the latest national NBC News poll.
“According to the poll, 40% of registered voters approve of Biden’s job performance, while 57% disapprove, representing Biden’s all-time low in approval (and all-time high in disapproval) in the poll since becoming president.” NBC News reported.
“And only 34% of all voters approve of Biden’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, versus 56% who say they disapprove.” NBC reported.
“By party, only half of Democratic voters (51%) say they approve of Biden’s handling of the war, compared with majorities of independents (59%) and Republicans (69%) who say they disapprove.” the outlet said.
“These numbers surprised our own pollsters!” NBC’s “Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker said.
WATCH:
NEW: Former President Trump beats President Biden within the margin of error in the latest @NBCNews national poll.@SteveKornacki: “It’s the first time in more than a dozen polls we’ve seen a result like this.” pic.twitter.com/U4pnYSTlQE
— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) November 19, 2023
NBC News reported:
President Joe Biden’s approval rating has declined to the lowest level of his presidency — 40% — as strong majorities of all voters disapprove of his handling of foreign policy and the Israel-Hamas war, according to the latest national NBC News poll.
What’s more, the poll finds Biden behind former President Donald Trump for the first time in a hypothetical general-election matchup, although the deficit is well within the poll’s margin of error for a contest that’s still more than 11 months away.
The erosion for Biden is most pronounced among Democrats, a majority of whom believe Israel has gone too far in its military action in Gaza, and among voters ages 18 to 34, with a whopping 70% of them disapproving of Biden’s handling of the war.