TDS Sufferer Robert De Niro Loses Gender Discrimination Lawsuit – Ordered to Pay Former Assistant $1.2 Million

Robert De Niro’s former assistant sued his production company claiming gender discrimination, among other things.

He just lost the case an must now pay the former assistant a whopping $1.2 million.

De Niro has been in so many great movies, like Goodfellas. It’s sad to see what has become of him.

The Associated Press reported:

Jury awards $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former assistant in gender discrimination lawsuit A jury awarded more than $1.2 million to Robert De Niro’s former personal assistant Thursday, finding one of his companies responsible for subjecting her to a toxic work environment. While the jury found De Niro was not personally liable for the abuse, it said his company, Canal Productions, engaged in gender discrimination and retaliation against former assistant Graham Chase Robinson and should make two payments of $632,142 to her. De Niro, who spent three days at the two-week trial — including two on the witness stand — has been ensnared in dueling lawsuits with Robinson since she quit in April 2019. He was not in the courtroom when the verdict was read aloud Thursday afternoon. Robinson, 41, smiled as the verdict was being delivered. After the jury left the room, she hugged her lawyers. Outside the courthouse, she smiled broadly and at other times seemed to be near tears. She did not comment.

That’s a pretty nice payday.

Robert De Niro ordered to pay $1.2M to ex-assistant in bullying # court case. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy https://t.co/chtFizqXvh — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 9, 2023

The irony here is so thick, you can almost taste it! After years of badgering Trump, he finds justice isn't blind just because of your political beliefs. Liberal actor gets his comeuppance.https://t.co/K7fyGNrcVc — Conservative Brief (@ConservBrief) November 10, 2023

Good, these people think they are untouchable

Robert De Niro loses bombshell lawsuit against ex-assistant https://t.co/O4AmvSQU8w via @MailOnline — CANDY (@CANDY38948483) November 10, 2023

Another actor who burned through all of his good will from the public.