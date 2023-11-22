WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Vehicle Going Airborne After Traveling at High Rate of Speed at US-Canada Border

by

Surveillance video released on Wednesday afternoon showed a vehicle going airborne at the US-Canada border at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls.

The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S. and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what might be a terrorist attack.

Two of the suspects in the vehicle are dead; one immigration officer was wounded.

Video shows flames at the international border checkpoint:

Surveillance video caught a vehicle going airborne at the Rainbow Bridge.

WATCH:

Additional video of the moment the vehicle exploded:

According to Reuters, authorities are now saying that initial assessment suggests the incident was caused by a reckless driver.

Thanks for sharing!
