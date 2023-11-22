WATCH: Surveillance Video Shows Vehicle Going Airborne After Traveling at High Rate of Speed at US-Canada Border

Surveillance video released on Wednesday afternoon showed a vehicle going airborne at the US-Canada border at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls.

The Rainbow Bridge at Niagara Falls, which connects the U.S. and Canada was shut down due to an explosion in what might be a terrorist attack.

BREAKING: Large explosion reported at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls at the Canada-U.S. Border. pic.twitter.com/yaJgs0k5Ao — The Canadian Independent (@canindependent) November 22, 2023

Two of the suspects in the vehicle are dead; one immigration officer was wounded.

New video shows flames at the CBP Checkpoint at the Rainbow Bridge. Location confirmed at: https://t.co/ueSMP6djit pic.twitter.com/xwMAt3OO3R — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 22, 2023

Surveillance video caught a vehicle going airborne at the Rainbow Bridge.

Surveillance camera video shows vehicle at US-Canada border going airborne at Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/rX9JkuOkRZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 22, 2023

According to Reuters, authorities are now saying that initial assessment suggests the incident was caused by a reckless driver.