STUNNING! Sky News Host Accuses Israel of Racism for Releasing 150 Dangerous Terrorists in Exchange for 50 Innocent Children Hostages

This was disgusting.

Sky News host Kay Burley accused Israel of racism for releasing 150 terrorist prisoners in exchange for 50 innocent children.

Israeli government spokesman Eylon Levy’s face says it all.

What?

Israel was informed on Wednesday that, according to intermediary Qatar, Hamas has yet to sign the hostage release deal.

That means the first release of the hostages will be delayed to at least Friday morning.

** According to reports the hostage release was scheduled for 4 PM Israel time which is 9 AM ET.

Via Midnight Rider.

