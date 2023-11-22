‘Stop Bullying Me’: Ohio Man Vandalizes His Own Mansion to Protest Neighbors Complaining About Gunfire on His Property

An Ohio man has vandalized his own mansion in protest of neighbors complaining about gunfire on his property.

Michael Wiggins, 65, spray painted messages like “stop bullying me” and “falsely accused” all over his historic 8,500 square foot New Richmond estate.

“I usually cut trees down when these people piss me off to get my anger out,” he told local station WCPO.

On Monday, he took a different approach — involving black spray paint.

Messages written on the home also include the names of township officials.

“You push me and push me and push me and push me and I feel like an animal in a cage,” Wiggins said. “If I had New York lawyers and stuff and they could fly in on Delta to come in I would, but I don’t. So I feel like if I did this, if the right people see it, they’ll understand why.”

Wiggins has long been fighting with his neighbors, Pierce Township police, and zoning officials over the gunfire.

WCPO reports:

Court records show Wiggins was charged in January for noise control and criminal trespassing. There have been issues since then, Wiggins said, including a recent trespassing claim on Nov. 12. He claims he shot a deer on his land but it got away, crossing into his neighbor’s property. He didn’t follow the deer, but his friend did, he said. His neighbor told police their security cameras captured Wiggins crossing the invisible boundary.

“And the police come and they got the picture of the guy and it don’t even look like me,” Wiggins said.

The new paint job directly calls out Pierce Township Police Chief Paul Broxterman by name, because Wiggins said that he has failed to stop his neighbor’s “bullying.”

“In my 35 years of policing I’ve never been subjected to that before,” Broxterman told the station. “But I’m not offended. I know he’s frustrated.”

Broxterman said that Wiggins is within his rights to be shooting on his own property, but “there is a limit to when and how.”

“No one in the area or with this police department is going to infringe on his Second Amendment right,” he said. “But he states that he’s hunting coyotes, and when you’re firing 20 to 30 shots at a time, you know I question are you hunting coyotes or are you trying to create a nuisance to your neighbors?”

“I think he’s doing it no so much to hunt but to cause a nuisance,” he added, noting that coyotes are nocturnal, so the shots are fired at late hours.

The house is currently on the market.

​”I don’t know what more to do than (paint) this,” said Wiggins. “Because I don’t want to get crazy or anything.”