Steve Bannon: We Must Investigate the J6 Select Committee for the “Brazen Criminality” of What They Did – “I Think It Will Be Proven” (VIDEO)

On Friday Night Speaker Mike Johnson fulfilled his commitment to release the security camera footage from the January 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

The first batch of video was released Friday afternoon.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that House Speaker Mike Johnson previously declared his intention to release thousands of hours of surveillance footage from the January 6, 2021, events at the U.S. Capitol.

on Friday Johnson tweeted, “Today, I am keeping my promise to the American people and making all the January 6th tapes available to ALL Americans.”

Of course, Democrats and Liz Cheney lost their minds! They know they are about to be exposed.

On Saturday morning, Steve Bannon invited investigative journalist Julie Kelly on to The War Room to discuss this development.

During their discussion, Julie Kelly called for a new Congressional investigation into the events on January 6.

Steve Bannon agreed and added this,

Steve Bannon: He must reinstate the Joint Committee on J6. Let them have a ranking member, let him have minority council. Let’s set it up the right way, not the way that was set up. It’s one of the key arguments I’ve made in my case, which I don’t talk much about. But you can’t do it the way Nancy Pelosi did it. You have to do it by the rules. But Johnson must set this up. We must have the House go through and do a formal event. This must be adjudicated… Two things we must adjudicate now. This must be done. Is, number one, we have to get to the bottom of J Six, and this footage is part of it. We have to get to the bottom of it. Wherever it leads. We have to get to the bottom of it. All of it. All of it. And you also have to investigate Nancy Pelosi’s committee. This committee I think there’s brazen criminality in what they did, and I think that will be proven. Criminality.

We all know it’s true.

No wonder Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger are freaking out! They know they lied for years to the American people!

Via Midnight Rider.