Steve Bannon and Kash Patel on Colorado’s Lawless Judge Sarah Wallace and the Real Reason They Brought This Case Against Trump (VIDEO)

Kash Patel joined Steve Bannon on The War Room on Saturday morning after Colorado rejected the court case by the Marxist left to remove President Trump from the ballots in Colorado.

Democrats are openly using Marxist tactics in order to cheat and ‘win’ next year’s presidential election. This year several leftist groups in numerous states are hoping they can remove President Trump from the ballot and select their own Republican candidate to run against in 2024.

This is a tactic used by Communist China in the Hong Kong elections. The communists decide who can run for office. Don’t be fooled. That is also today’s Democrat Party.

On Friday far left Colorado District Judge Sarah B. Wallace rejected an effort to keep President Trump off the state’s primary ballot.

However, the radical leftist judge announced that she found that former President Donald Trump engaged in insurrection in the Jan. 6, 2021 protests at the US Capitol.

That is what she was called to do. That is why the case went to her court.

Steve Bannon and Kash Patel agreed that this was always the plan. The left wants to use the fake “insurrection” charges to indict President Trump.

Here is their analysis from the War Room on Saturday morning.

Kash Patel: I need the war room posse to go out there and put out my transcript, which we just sent you. The link to Steve Bannon from the January 6 committee. The first guy subpoenaed the last transcript released, and this judge had a problem finding the evidence that I gave under oath. Selective inclusion of evidence is unconstitutional. This judge, a government gangster wearing a black robe. I call her ‘the female version of Adam Schiff.’ Mrs. Schiff goes to Washington, just released her memo so that she could be lauded by the government grundoons and the radical left-wing media. She set up the disinformation campaign on the narrative that Donald Trump committed a, quote-unquote, insurrection. Even though Special Counsel Jack Smith has refused to charge Donald Trump with the crime of insurrection. This judge went further than Jack Smith was even going to go with her lies. And look, it’s not about me. It’s about getting the truth out on January 6. And why does she go out of her way to talk about my testimony? By the way, Steve, we also sent you the video compilation of my testimony from the Colorado courtroom to blast that out to the posse. And for those listening, and the war room posse. This is your call to America, a call to action. It’s our job to get the January 6 truth out there. Their own written words undo this judge’s entire order. They don’t want the truth. On January 6, I gave it to you guys in one place. Blast out governmentgangsters.com. Right now, everybody at the Thanksgiving table should be spilling gravy on government gangsters and then slopping it up, because that’s where the truth lies, Steve.

Lawless Judge Sarah Wallace did her job. She set up Trump with her lies about an insurrection. This looks like it was all planned.

The left is always scheming to expand their power. These are not good people.

Via The War Room.

