Socialist Actress Cynthia Nixon Joins Hunger Strike Outside the White House Demanding Ceasefire in Gaza (VIDEO)

Remember Cynthia Nixon? She is the socialist ‘Sex and the City’ actress who ran for governor of New York a few years ago.

Now she is trying to remain relevant by joining a hunger strike outside the White House where activists are demanding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Nixon says that her children are Jewish and that one of them asked her to get involved in this issue.

Breitbart News reports:

‘Sex and the City’ Star Cynthia Nixon Joins Hunger Strike Outside White House Demanding Permanent Gaza Ceasefire Sex and the City star Cynthia Nixon is on hunger strike in Washington, DC, standing with pro-Palestinian activists calling on President Joe Biden to order an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. Her “personal plea” to the president to intervene was among several others delivered by community leaders and state legislators on Monday who announced the strike outside the White House before she took to the podium to deliver a few words in favor of world peace and harmony. Nixon says the protest is against the high death toll in Gaza from Israeli strikes — which she says exceeds the civilian toll during the U.S. war in Afghanistan — and claims Gaza is on the verge of starvation. As part of her comments, Nixon said her children are Jewish and her grandparents are Holocaust survivors, the Evening Standard reports. The 57-year-old shares two sons with her ex-husband, Danny Mozes, who is Jewish.

See the video below:

‘Never again means never again for everyone.’ Actress Cynthia Nixon, ‘as the mother of Jewish children, whose grandparents survived the holocaust’, declares her hunger strike to demand a permanent ceasefire. Biden, Sunak, Starmer- shamed.pic.twitter.com/sBsiibzdyx — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) November 28, 2023

She sure seems convinced of her importance.

In case you needed another reason to support Israel’s bombing of Gaza until Hamas is annihilated- lunatic actress Cynthia Nixon joined a hunger strike calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza And how much of a narcissist do you have to be to think changing your diet will affect… pic.twitter.com/Z5XTnusoSc — The Conservative Read (@theconread) November 29, 2023

The term ‘useful idiot’ comes to mind.