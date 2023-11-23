SNL Alum Jon Lovitz Slams Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel for Pushing a Political Agenda With Late Night Shows

Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz may not be a conservative, but he does often seem like a common sense guy.

During a recent interview with FOX News, Lovitz tore into late night hosts like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel for constantly using their late night shows to push a political agenda.

Lovitz points out that the legacy of Johnny Carson was one of comedy and entertainment and that late night has been ruined in recent years.

FOX News reports:

Actor and comedian Jon Lovitz took aim at the politicization of late night comedy, calling out liberal hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers during an exclusive interview with FOX News Digital. Lovitz, who's been a comedy icon for nearly 40 years since his days as a "Saturday Night Live" cast member, was asked about the transformation of comedy over the years and drew attention to how polarizing late night shows have become since the Trump era. "I don't like it. I don't like it," Lovitz said. "They were comedy shows. And now, except for Jimmy Fallon, they've all become very political. And for me, it's just- it's too much." "I mean, Johnny Carson would, you know, he would do two or three jokes about whoever was president then or what was going on then and that was it. But they were entertainment shows," he said. "I know all those guys. And they're very nice guys. Very talented. I know Seth. I know Stephen Colbert. I know Jimmy Kimmel. I think they're funny, you know. But when they started doing the political stuff, like, so one-sided, it's like- and that's all it is, the whole thing, it's just like, that's not the shows that I used to go on. You know, it was 'The Tonight Show' and David Letterman."

Lovitz is absolutely right about this. Colbert is the worst. His show has turned into a late night infomercial for the Democrat party. Almost every guest is a hardcore left winger. It’s not entertainment anymore, it’s political propaganda.

