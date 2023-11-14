SICK PEOPLE: Singer Pink and PEN America Will Hand Out Banned Porn Books for Kids at Her Florida Concert

Why do Democrats insist on pushing porn books on kids?

Why do they think this is necessary?

Many parents around the country were shocked last year when they became aware of the illegal porn books their local schools are pushing on kids in the student libraries.

This phenomenon is taking place across the country.

One book that was found in several libraries is titled, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe.

The book is a graphic novel with drawings that explains in lurid detail the sexual interactions between two underage school boys, has been inserted into high school libraries across America, despite it violating guidelines against pornography or sexually explicit materials being provided to minors and paid for with our tax dollars.

Gender Queer includes countless images of male-on-male sexual encounters, accompanied by words that one would expect to find inside literary works at adult porn shops or gay sex clubs and bathhouses. Even so, this book was purchased and pushed by school officials around the country, despite it clearly violating county guidelines.

Kevin from Texas sent us this email after he discovered this book was available at his daughter’s school.

After reading a story on TGP yesterday by Jacob Engels about the book Gender Queer, I was outraged. My wife said to me, “I’m glad you weren’t the parent at that meeting, you would have been arrested.”. She’s right. I thought, “How could school administrators allow such filth to be allowed in a public school library?”. It’s not like the title of the book is innocuous and wouldn’t lead any normal person to question the context… … I live in a suburb north of Dallas and although it’s growing quickly, it is still a conservative area. We have 3 girls in the school system in which we are active and engaged. (I can assure you that my engagement has just increased to a whole new level.) If this book can make its way into schools here, it can be in schools anywhere. I got a copy of the book in order to verify for myself the accuracy detailed in your article. It was accurate alright. I include images from the book and please publish them because parents need to comprehend what is happening in our schools:

(WARNING ON CONTENT)

Here are a couple of pages from the book. Most Americans did not realize this is a PICTURE book with explicit drawings.

These are two pages from the picture book.

How do they get away with this in public schools? Why is this book necessary? Why do the kids need pictures of sex? And how is this even legal?

To be clear it really doesn’t matter if it is photos of gay sex or straight sex in the books. Both are objectionable for grade school or high school libraries.

Following this news, Merrick Garland sent out the FBI to harass American parents for making a stand against this filth in our schools.

The Biden regime obviously supported this filth. How disgusting!

Florida is one state where they banned the porn books from school libraries. This infuriated the left.

Now singer Pink is fighting back.

Pink announced she will hand out 2,000 of the banned sexually explicit books for kids at her upcoming Florida concert.

Of course, the twisted mainstream media is cheering this – porn books for kids!

What is wrong with these people?

The LA Times reported: