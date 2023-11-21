SICK: California Male Nanny Receives Over 700-Year Sentence for Molesting 16 Young Boys and Filming His Crimes

​Matthew Antonio Zakrzewski, a male nanny from ​Costa Mesa in Orange County, California, was sentenced to an unprecedented 705 years to life plus an additional two years and eight months in prison on Friday.

The crimes involved sexually assaulting 16 young boys under his care and showing child pornography to another boy with the intent of further victimization. The victims, aged between 2 and 12 years old, suffered unspeakable abuse at the hands of Zakrzewski, who also recorded many of the assaults, according to the press release.

Zakrzewski, 34, was arrested by detectives from the ​Laguna Beach Police Department on May 17, 2019, shortly after arriving at a local airport from an international flight. Initially facing three felony charges related to lewd acts with a minor and oral copulation of a child under 10, along with a possession of child pornography charge, further investigation led to the identification of additional victims through video evidence and public tips, resulting in an expanded set of charges.

Operating under the moniker “the original Sitter Buddy,” Zakrzewski promoted himself as a “manny” offering various childcare services such as mentoring, big brother relationships, and overnight and vacation babysitting. On his website, he referenced his experience in working with children since eighth grade through his school’s “Buddy Program,” claiming to be committed to making a positive impact on children’s lives.

“In the eighth grade I discovered what a joy it was to work with children and be a positive impact in their lives through my school’s `Buddy Program,'” Zakrzewski stated on the Sitter Buddy website. “Now, I am a full-service TrustLine Certified provider of regular and on-demand childcare, as well as mentoring services for children.”

The crimes were committed between January 2014 and May 2019. In early May 2019, a Laguna Beach couple reported Zakrzewski to the local police after he inappropriately touched their 8-year-old son. Concerned for their child’s safety and the potential risk to other children, the couple had hired Zakrzewski through one of his babysitting websites. The Laguna Beach Police Department’s Major Crimes & Intelligence Unit initiated an investigation, which led to the identification of a second 7-year-old victim in Los Angeles and an additional ten boys from various locations in Southern California.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer referred to the case as a tragedy that robbed 17 innocent boys of their childhoods. He denounced Zakrzewski as a manipulative predator who not only destroyed the innocence of these children but also taught them to keep secrets from their parents. Spitzer emphasized the devastating impact of child exploitation, vowing to support the affected families as they navigate the arduous process of healing and rebuilding.

Zakrzewski faced a total of 34 felony counts, including 27 charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14, two counts of oral copulation of a child under 10, one count of possessing child pornography, one count of using a minor for sex acts, two counts of distributing pornography to a minor for engaging in sexual conduct, and one count of attempting a lewd or lascivious act with a minor under 14. A jury convicted Zakrzewski on all 34 counts.

During victim impact statements in court, parents expressed their outrage at Zakrzewski’s deceitful facade, blaming themselves for unknowingly allowing a predator into their homes. One mother, wearing a backpack adorned with her 2-year-old son’s photograph, tearfully described the heartbreak of realizing her son’s innocence had been stolen from him.

Zakrzewski, in a statement to the court, showed no remorse or apology for his actions. Several parents covered their ears and wept as he claimed that the positive experiences he shared with the children were genuine. SICK!