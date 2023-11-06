Shocking Surveillance Footage: St. Louis Teenager Brazenly Tries to Snatch Baby from Mother’s Arms in Broad Daylight

A shocking incident unfolded in St. Louis when a 19-year-old man attempted to snatch a baby from a mother’s arms as she crossed the street with her husband.

The event took place in the Central West End neighborhood on a Sunday morning around 8:30 a.m.

Suddenly, a man in a gray hoodie, identified as 19-year-old Anthony McGee, approached the family and tried to grab the baby. The father was quick to intervene, managing to fend off McGee and chase him away.

According to Riverfront Times, earlier Sunday, McGee was accused of smashing a liquor bottle over the head of a 42-year-old woman. Witnesses tried to apprehend him after this brutal attack but were unsuccessful.

He then attacked the 29-year-old parents, causing injuries to the mother’s neck and ear. The teenager’s violent spree didn’t end there; he went on to strangle an 82-year-old woman down the street, breaking both her arms. Several witnesses called 911 in an attempt to stop him.

KMOV reported that a resident of the nearby Hawthorne Apartments reported hearing a woman’s screams and witnessing the elderly woman being restrained by a man. McGee reportedly choked her for over a minute.

The police eventually apprehended him after a frantic chase. Disturbingly, as he was being taken into custody, McGee told the police, “I broke her neck,” a statement that was captured on an officer’s body camera.

Jim Whyte, the executive director of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative, mentioned that their organization’s cameras recorded parts of these attacks, including the attempted baby snatching. McGee, believed to be homeless, was familiar to the organization due to previous incidents. The homeless outreach team had interacted with him on several occasions.

McGee now faces multiple charges, including assault, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest. A judge has ordered that he be held without bond. Additionally, McGee faces charges from several other incidents earlier in the month, such as striking a woman in the face and spitting on a police officer.