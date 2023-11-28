SHOCK VIDEO: Mexican Officials Provide GPS Coordinates to Illegal Alien Caravans For Mass Crossings Into US (VIDEO)

Mexican officials are now providing GPS coordinates to illegal alien caravans marching to the US border.

Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González is embedded with a massive caravan of illegals making their way through Piedras Negras, Mexico, to the Rio Grande and he learned Mexican authorities are giving the illegals GPS coordinates for mass crossings into the United States.

“We accompanied this caravan that walked for an hour in the darkest to reach the crossing point. The migrant said they were angry Mexican authorities sent them to cross into this dangerous area of the river at night,” González said.

“Most of these people do not know how to get to the river. However, through GPS they obtain the exact location where forklift tractors raised the razor wire last October,” he said.

It is unclear exactly who is providing the GPS coordinates to the illegals.

“We have GPS and it guides us,” one illegal told Gonzalez in Spanish.

“These GPS-guided mass crossings into Eagle Pass have become much more frequent this November,” Gonzalez said.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Aliens Receiving GPS COORDINATES for Mass Crossings Into US Hundreds of illegal aliens are slamming the U.S. southern border every day in mob crossings that are clearly pre-planned and organized by ‘mysterious hands.’ While embedded with a… pic.twitter.com/hLigL6SMna — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) November 27, 2023

“Just this afternoon, when the closure of the Eagle Pass-PN bridge 1 was just announced, this large group of hundreds of migrants is heading to cross the river thanks to GPS coordinates obtained from the same authorities,” Gonzalez said.

WATCH:

Just this afternoon, when the closure of the Eagle Pass-PN bridge 1 was just announced, this large group of hundreds of migrants is heading to cross the river thanks to GPS coordinates obtained from the same authorities. @BorderHawkNews pic.twitter.com/DtWXt3RIZv — Efraín González (@efraiinGzz) November 27, 2023

Earlier this month, citizen journalist Auden Cabello posted pictures of pamphlets and maps littered at a major crossing point:

One is from Amigos del Tren, whose purpose is to “support migrants on their brave journey through Mexico on the La Bestia train”.

Another one is from the Red Cross with train routes.

The third one is from ACNUR, a UN Agency for Refugees.

Piedras Negras, MX: Littered at a major crossing point were three maps that assist migrants how to reach the border (photos attached). One is from Amigos del Tren, whose purpose is to “support migrants on their brave journey through Mexico on the La Bestia train”. Another one… pic.twitter.com/crn8el7E2h — Auden B. Cabello (@CabelloAuden) November 3, 2023

