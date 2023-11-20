Sheetz Drops Gas Prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving Week

Sheetz has dropped the price of gasoline to $1.99 for the week of Thanksgiving.

Unleaded 88 gasoline, or E15, will be just $1.99 beginning November 20 as the company wishes people a “Happy ‘Tanks-giving.’”

The promotion will run through Monday, Nov. 27 at 11:59 p.m. at locations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.

The national average price of gas is currently $3.308 per gallon.

In August, Sheetz lowered the price of Unleaded 88 to $2.99 a gallon during the Labor Day holiday, when prices were much higher than they are now.

Sheetz also dropped the price of nearly all their gasoline blends to $1.776 in celebration of the Fourth of July.

“Sheetz is a family owned and operated company and we are always looking for ways to assist the communities and customers that we serve,” said Travis Sheetz, President and CEO of Sheetz, according to a report from The Hill at the time. “We hope this discount helps our customers keep a little more change in their wallets as they travel to celebrate the 4th of July with friends and family, with an obvious nod to our nation’s birthday.”

The family-owned company has done similar sales during other heavy travel days in the past.

The gas stations also lowered the cost of gas to $1.99 last Thanksgiving.