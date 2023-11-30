Senator Rand Paul Uses Heimlich Maneuver to Save Fellow Senator Choking on Lunch

Senator Rand Paul (KY) on Thursday used the Heimlich maneuver to save a fellow Senator who choked on some food at a Senate lunch.

Rand Paul, a physician, performed the Heimlich maneuver on Senator Joni Ernst (IA).

Joni Ernst thanked Dr. Rand Paul and cracked a joke about woke Democrats.

“Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul!” Senator Ernst said in a post on X.

Can’t help but choke on the woke policies Dems are forcing down our throats. Thanks, Dr. @RandPaul! https://t.co/OJDdqpQXjR — Joni Ernst (@SenJoniErnst) November 30, 2023

Senators gathered for lunch on Thursday.

“Yummm an Iowa chop from Sen Ernst & the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association for lunch,” Grassley said on Thursday before the choking incident.