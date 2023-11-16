Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Reaction to Joe Biden’s Off-Script Comment Calling Xi Jinping a Dictator is Everything! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Wednesday evening held a press conference after he hosted a reception for APEC leaders in San Francisco following a bilateral meeting with Communist China’s Xi Jinping.

Biden met with Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

Xi Jinping received a rockstar welcome in San Francisco on Wednesday. California Democrats made sure to clean the filthy streets of San Francisco just in time for Xi’s arrival.

San Francisco greets Xi Jinping with streets lined with communist flags and a welcome parade.

At one point Joe Biden went off-script in response to a reporter’s question on Xi – and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s reaction said it all.

A reporter asked Biden, “Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?”

The reporter was referring to a statement Biden made in June referring to Xi Jinping as a dictator during a California fundraiser.

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said.

Antony Blinken was panicked as Biden went off-script.

WATCH:

Antony Blinken shook his head and bristled as Joe Biden blurted out his answer.

See it up close:

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

