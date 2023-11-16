Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s Reaction to Joe Biden’s Off-Script Comment Calling Xi Jinping a Dictator is Everything! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Wednesday evening held a press conference after he hosted a reception for APEC leaders in San Francisco following a bilateral meeting with Communist China’s Xi Jinping.

Biden met with Xi Jinping face-to-face in California on Wednesday for the first time in a year.

Xi Jinping received a rockstar welcome in San Francisco on Wednesday. California Democrats made sure to clean the filthy streets of San Francisco just in time for Xi’s arrival.

At one point Joe Biden went off-script in response to a reporter’s question on Xi – and Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s reaction said it all.

A reporter asked Biden, “Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?”

The reporter was referring to a statement Biden made in June referring to Xi Jinping as a dictator during a California fundraiser.

“Look, he is. He’s a dictator in the sense that he’s a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that’s based on a form of government totally different than ours,” Biden said.

Antony Blinken was panicked as Biden went off-script.

WATCH:

REPORTER: "Would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?" BIDEN: "Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours," pic.twitter.com/XSaoyUwMW5 — Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) November 16, 2023

Antony Blinken shook his head and bristled as Joe Biden blurted out his answer.

See it up close: