Secret Biden and Scholz Plan for Ukraine Leaked: Zelensky Should Negotiate with Russia and Accept Brutal Compromises

by
Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian forces.

After over $100 billion in unaccounted for US taxpayer dollars was funneled off to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have a new plan for Ukraine.

According to Germany’s Bild newspaper, the secret plan calls on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to come to the realization that things cannot go on like this. And Zelensky should explain to his nation that negotiations must be carried out.

The latest German-US plan involves the US and West supplying Ukraine with enough weapons to hold the current front and to give up any expectations of recapturing the lost eastern territories taken by Russia.

This explosive report reveals that Chancellor Scholz and US President Biden want to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end soon.

Ukraine President Zelensky should be forced in a very specific way to negotiate with Kremlin dictator Putin – and accept brutal compromises.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

