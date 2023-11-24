Secret Biden and Scholz Plan for Ukraine Leaked: Zelensky Should Negotiate with Russia and Accept Brutal Compromises

After over $100 billion in unaccounted for US taxpayer dollars was funneled off to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have a new plan for Ukraine.

According to Germany’s Bild newspaper, the secret plan calls on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to come to the realization that things cannot go on like this. And Zelensky should explain to his nation that negotiations must be carried out.

The latest German-US plan involves the US and West supplying Ukraine with enough weapons to hold the current front and to give up any expectations of recapturing the lost eastern territories taken by Russia.

This explosive report reveals that Chancellor Scholz and US President Biden want to bring the Russia-Ukraine war to an end soon.

Ukraine President Zelensky should be forced in a very specific way to negotiate with Kremlin dictator Putin – and accept brutal compromises.