SECOND Democrat Accused of Cheating in Connecticut Race with Absentee Ballots – In a Separate Local Race after Results in Mayor’s Race Are Thrown Out (VIDEO)

Hat tip to Behizy for leading the investigation on this voter fraud story.

A Democrat Judge in Connecticut overturned the results of the Bridgeport Democratic mayoral primary earlier this month.

Superior Court Judge William Clark ordered a new election to be held, citing bombshell video evidence of election fraud as the basis for his decision. The ruling has far-reaching implications, not just for Bridgeport but for the entire country, as it sets a precedent for ongoing and future cases involving mail-in ballot fraud.

The Gateway Pundit reported in September that mayoral candidate John Gomes’ campaign released a damning video showing evidence of election fraud in the Bridgeport Democratic primary. The video has prompted an investigation by the Bridgeport Police Department for “possible misconduct.”

The video on the Gomes campaign’s Facebook page shows a woman dropping stacks of ‘illegal’ ballots into an absentee ballot box outside the Bridgeport government center, where the city’s Registrar of Voters office is located.

The Gomes campaign was able to identify the woman in the footage as Wanda Geter-Pataky, the Vice Chairwoman of the Democratic Town Clerk and a vocal supporter of incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim, who is seeking reelection. Gomes’ campaign claims that the video shows Geter-Pataky dropping off stacks of absentee ballots ahead of the September 12th primary.

“Video surveillance proving that the mayoral election was unequivocally stolen through corruption within City Hall by tampering with absentee ballots,” John Gomes said on his Facebook page.

“This is an undeniable act of voter suppression and a huge civil rights violation. It’s time to restore lasting credibility to our city’s democracy. Once and for ALL. Enough is enough!” he added.

WATCH:

Gomes lost to incumbent Mayor Joe Ganim in the Democratic primary by a narrow margin of 251 votes, according to the most recent preliminary count posted on the Secretary of the State’s website. Ganim won the absentee vote tally 1,545 to 779, while Gomes led on the voting machines.

The Bridgeport Police Department confirmed that they are actively investigating the actions shown in the video.

Now a second Democrat is under investigation in Bridgeport for attempting to steal an election.

Police are investigating Bridgeport, Connecticut Council member Maria Pereira for entering an elderly public housing resident’s home looking for her absentee ballot in the mail.

According to the CTPost – Jillian Baldwin, executive director of Park City Communities, said management “received a formal complaint from a concerned family member regarding the unauthorized entry into one of our elderly residents’ unit.” Baldwin said they also received photos of the person inside the apartment that were sent to the “appropriate authorities.”

Maria says she was helping out an old friend. The senior citizen turned her in.

According to Jesse Waters – An affidavit says Maria harassed voters at their doors, harvested ballots, threatened voters, and even tricked people into canceling their votes. Same playbook Wanda used.

Maria was losing her race city council race until the absentee ballots were counted.

With the absentee ballots she won by 21 votes.

Maria is a persistent worker.

Via Jesse Waters and Midnight Rider.

