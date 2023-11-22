Revealed: Iowa Evangelical Leader Admits Accepting $95,000 Payment Before DeSantis Endorsement

Well, what do you know?

Iowa Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats announced his endorsement of Governor Ron DeSantis for president on Tuesday.

Vander Paats announced in a FOX interview that he was proud to endorse the Florida governor for president.

Less than 24 hours later, Vander Plaats admitted on national television that a DeSantis aligned groups donated $95,000 to his Family Leader Foundation before he made the endorsement.

That was convenient.

Breitbart.com reported:

A top evangelical leader in Iowa, Bob Vander Plaats, confirmed Tuesday that his organization received $95,000 from what Reuters originally described as the “DeSantis campaign, a super PAC linked to him and a nonprofit group” before he endorsed the governor’s presidential election.

Fox News’s Bret Baier questioned Vander Plaats on the report, which asserts that Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R-FL) campaign and groups associated with him gave a total of $95,000 to the nonprofit, the Family Leader Foundation, which Vander Plaats heads up. At the time, Reuters pointed to campaign finance reports “and a document prepared by an Iowa state lawmaker who was helping the Vander Plaats organization raise money for a July 14 presidential candidate forum.”

“Well, it’s definitely true,” Vander Plaats told Baier, encouraging “everybody to read the Reuters article.”

“Everything we do is above board,” he added.

