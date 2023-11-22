Revealed: Iowa Evangelical Leader Admits Accepting $95,000 Payment Before DeSantis Endorsement

Well, what do you know?

Iowa Evangelical leader Bob Vander Plaats announced his endorsement of Governor Ron DeSantis for president on Tuesday.

Vander Paats announced in a FOX interview that he was proud to endorse the Florida governor for president.

Less than 24 hours later, Vander Plaats admitted on national television that a DeSantis aligned groups donated $95,000 to his Family Leader Foundation before he made the endorsement.

That was convenient.

