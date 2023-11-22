Restaurant That Ejected Family of Trump Spokeswoman Closes!

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘Telling 2/3 of the local population’ they are unwelcome is not the best business strategy

Apparently telling two-thirds of the local population they are not welcome at your business is “not the best business decision,” suggests a report at National File about the closure of the “Commie Cluck” restaurant.

The report noted that Lexington, Virginia, facility actually was named The Red Hen, and it became infamous in a moment for a decision back in the day to eject from the premises then-Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family.

Because she’s Republican.

The report explained the owners have confirmed the business will close down, and later a new restaurant with a new name will replace it.

The press secretary’s family was ejected from the restaurant in the middle of their meal in 2018 after “triggered left-wing employees called the restaurant’s left-wing owner, Stephanie Wilkinson, requesting that she take action to remove the family from their midst,” the report recalled.

Wilkinson wildly claimed to the Washington Post at the time it was a “moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals.”

The restaurant soon became known to critics as the “Commie Cluck” and while it became a destination eatery for the “elites” in Washington, locals stay away in droves.

Chef Matt Adams claimed the “core values” of the business “will live on.”

The National File explained Lexington itself is dominated by local universities, but the county is “deep red and hasn’t supported a Democrat for president since Jimmy Carter…”

About two-thirds of the local populace voted for Trump.

