Republican Daniel Cameron Trails in Kentucky Governor’s Race Early On

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron trails in the Kentucky gubernatorial race on Tuesday in the early results
Cameron was trailing in the polls in recent weeks but pulled even with Democrat Governor Andy Beshear in recent polls.
Meanwhile, Republicans won the Secretary of State and Attorney’s General race in landslide wins.
Daniel Cameron currently trails by 42,000 votes with 62% of precincts reporting.
Cameron was down as much as 52,000 votes early on.
Someone, please explain how Kentucky Republicans can vote in the GOP AG and SOS by 17%- 22% … And then vote for the Democrat for governor? How does that work? pic.twitter.com/TigSxZUki5
— The Gateway Pundit (@gatewaypundit) November 8, 2023