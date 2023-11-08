Republican Daniel Cameron Trails in Kentucky Governor’s Race Early On

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron trails in the Kentucky gubernatorial race on Tuesday in the early results

Cameron was trailing in the polls in recent weeks but pulled even with Democrat Governor Andy Beshear in recent polls.

Meanwhile, Republicans won the Secretary of State and Attorney’s General race in landslide wins.

Daniel Cameron currently trails by 42,000 votes with 62% of precincts reporting.

Cameron was down as much as 52,000 votes early on.