Republican Daniel Cameron Trails in Kentucky Governor’s Race Early On

by

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron trails in the Kentucky gubernatorial race on Tuesday in the early results

Cameron was trailing in the polls in recent weeks but pulled even with Democrat Governor Andy Beshear in recent polls.

Meanwhile, Republicans won the Secretary of State and Attorney’s General race in landslide wins.

Daniel Cameron currently trails by 42,000 votes with 62% of precincts reporting.

Cameron was down as much as 52,000 votes early on.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.