Report: Wealthy Bentley Driver Caused Fiery Accident at US-Canada Border Near Niagara Falls

According to a new report by CNN, an affluent man driving a $300,000 Bentley Excelsior X caused the fiery accident at the Rainbow Bridge near Niagara Falls on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old man who lived in an upscale neighborhood went to a nearby casino with his wife after a KISS concert he intended to go to was canceled.

The unidentified driver was driving at a high rate of speed when he hit the center divider and launched into the air. The Bentley caught fire after it crashed into the border inspection point.

The driver and the passenger both died.

CNN is reporting that the driver of the vehicle that Fox claimed was full of explosives was a 56-year-old man who lived in a very upscale area that had intended to go to the kiss concert.. he was driving a $300k Bentley with his wife. CNN says it loos like a terrible accident pic.twitter.com/CPlLuRk2TQ — Acyn (@Acyn) November 22, 2023

Surveillance video caught the Bentley going airborne at the Rainbow Bridge.

Surveillance camera video shows vehicle at US-Canada border going airborne at Niagara Falls. pic.twitter.com/rX9JkuOkRZ — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) November 22, 2023

Earlier Wednesday Fox News reported there were explosives in the vehicle, however, authorities later walked back the claims.

According to Reuters, terrorism was ruled out.

A speeding car crashed in flames on the bridge linking New York state and Ontario at Niagara Falls on Wednesday, killing two people in the vehicle and sparking a security scare that closed four U.S.-Canadian border crossings and New York’s Buffalo International Airport. Hours later federal and state authorities said investigators had found no evidence of an act of terror, though circumstances surrounding the crash on the Rainbow Bridge remained murky, leaving it to be determined whether it was accidental or intentional. “At this time, there is no indication of a terrorist attack” or threat to the public at large, New York Governor Kathy Hochul told reporters Wednesday evening. Her comments were echoed by federal and local law enforcement officials at a separate news conference.

The FBI released a statement on the Rainbow Bridge Wednesday evening.

“A search of the scene revealed no explosive materials, and no terrorism nexus was identified. The matter has been turned over to the Niagara Falls Police Department as traffic investigation,” the FBI said.