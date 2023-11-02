RATINGS KING: ‘The Five’ of FOX News Remains the Most Watched Show on Cable News

In recent years, FOX News has lost some conservative viewers, especially after they let go of Tucker Carlson, but that doesn’t seem to be having any effect on ratings for ‘The Five.’

The panel show crushed it in ratings in October and remains the most watched show on cable news, a slot it has held for two years now.

It’s also worth noting that even though it has lost some audience share, the FOX News Channel is still crushing CNN and MSNBC.

From FOX News:

Fox News has now topped CNN and MSNBC in both total and primetime viewers in both total day and primetime for 32 consecutive months. The most significant event of the substantial news month came on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, slaughtering at least 1,400 people, including women, children and the elderly. Israel has since declared war on Hamas, leading to near constant breaking news. October also saw weeks of House GOP chaos, which resulted in Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., being elected House speaker, a mass shooting in Maine, and President Biden’s address the nation from the Oval Office, among other significant news events. “The Five,” co-hosted by Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr. and Jessica Tarlov, finished as the most-watched cable news program, averaging 3 million total viewers as the program continues to make history despite airing before the primetime hours that traditionally dominate cable news ratings. Last month, “The Five” became the first non-primetime program in cable news history to finish with the largest audience for eight consecutive quarters… “The Five” also finished No. 1 among the key demographic of adults ages 25-54, averaging 316,000 demo viewers as Fox News programs swept the top 10 in the advertiser-coveted category.

It’s remarkable that ‘The Five’ has such consistently strong numbers. The show isn’t even on in primetime, yet it draws a massive audience.