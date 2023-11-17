Rapper Lil Pump Leads “We Want Trump” During an Event in University of Arizona (VIDEO)

Rapper Gazzy Fabio Garcia, better known by his stage name Lil Pump, has once again made headlines for his support of former President Donald Trump.

Three years after his public endorsement of Trump during the 2020 presidential campaign, Pump’s allegiance remains as strong as ever.

Following Trump’s bogus indictment in Georgia, Lil Pump displayed a side-by-side image of his own mugshot with that of Trump’s, accompanied by the caption “FREETRUMP” to his 14 million followers on Instagram.

Lil Pump was also seen leading a chant at the University of Arizona. Videos circulating online show the rapper engaging a crowd with chants of “We want Trump.”

This event was notably shared by Kari Lake, who recently announced her team’s intent to appeal to the Arizona Supreme Court regarding the stolen 2022 gubernatorial election.

According to Niche.com’s poll, 30% of students at the University of Arizona identify themselves as Liberal, while only 8% are conservative.

Last month, Lil Pump also started a “We Want Trump” chant at his concert at the University of Mississippi.

