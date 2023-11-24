Proud Boy Zachary Rehl Continues to Endure Inhumane Treatment at Hands of Bureau of Prisons

The Gateway Pundit has reported on numerous examples of the inhumane treatment J6 political prisoners have faced.

Prisoners, like Infowars reporter and War Room host Owen Shroyer, are spending extended periods in solitary confinement, often without explanation.

John Strand was sentenced to 32 months in prison and despite the Bureau of Prison’s own scoring system, he was sent to prison and placed in isolation.

J6 political prisoner Barry Ramey, who was stabbed in the face for watching Tucker Carlson, shared the malnutrition they face, the mail discarded over political views, medical care being denied, and more.

The prisons also continue to use COVID to place prisoners in the J6 patriot pod back into solitary confinement for 23 hours a day.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) directly addressed concerns of political retaliation by the U.S. Bureau of Prisons against J6 political prisoners to The Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Colette Peters.

Zach Rehl and his fellow Proud Boys Joe Biggs, Zach Rehl, Dominic Pezzola, and Ethan Nordean, and Enrique Tarrio received ruthless and politically motivated sentences. Zach has shared experiences from his arrest to his treatment in prison.

Jenn Baker from CondemnedUSA.com shares more on the disturbing accusations.

To Gateway Pundit readers from Zach Rehl Over the past two and a half years, we’ve all been hearing about the atrocities that normal, everyday Americans who dared to stand up for their rights on January 6th have been enduring in the DC Correctional Treatment Facility. Along with CondemnedUSA.com, the J6 community has followed these prisoner’s plights over the years. Disgusted at their treatment, we’ve been employing Calls To Action and ensuring the jail knows they are being watched. Things have changed at the DC CTF, and although it is not ideal, it is better than it was. Once these J6 Hostages are moved from DC to the permanent Federal prison, where they are to spend the remainder of their sentence, we’ve been having less contact and less knowledge of what is actually going on in these facilities. As of today, there are 208 incarcerated J6 Hostages throughout the country. Recently, it has been reported that Proud Boy Joe Biggs was held in Box Cuffs for over 16 hours during transport on a bus, then was forced to sleep on concrete with 15 other inmates and was given one slice of pizza within a 2-day period. These are just a few of the inhumane actions taken against someone they deem a terrorist. Outrage spurred from the community, and within hours of this being reported, Biggs was transported in regular handcuffs, alone on a bus, to his final holding facility. He was given a meal, shower, clothing, and even cheers from other inmates. This is just one example of what holding these facilities accountable can do and how we can change the condition. The story you haven’t heard is that of Proud Boy Zachary Rehl, who is being held at Petersburg Federal Correction Institution – Medium in Virginia. As of today, it has been over a week since anyone has spoken to him. We are being told that the entire population of this prison is on lockdown. There are rumors that a gun was found on the premises.CondemnedUSA has been told, “Our loved ones have not had showers in over a week,” and “they even went a whole day without electricity.” All their belongings, including pictures, clothes, and legal paperwork, have been taken from them and will not be returned.