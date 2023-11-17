Protesters Fly Palestinian Flag from Tower of Pisa, Italy – Smoke Billows from Tower

The massive anti-Israel gangs are quickly taking over Europe.
Palestinian protesters flew the Palestinian flag from the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Friday.
Black smoke also billowed from the tower during the protest.
The Pisa's tower, Italy. No respect for European cultural and historical heritage. Why don't they go to Gaza to protest? pic.twitter.com/A0WNX74H6o
— RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 17, 2023
Of course, these demonstrations will only increase in frequency and size in the coming years.
Italy, like the US, is currently being invaded by foreignors, mostly young men from Africa and Europe.
7,000 unvetted Africans arrived on Lampedusa island in Italy in one day in September.
CNN reported:
The island – whose population is under 7,000 – has long been a first port of call for people crossing from north Africa and has been a flashpoint in Europe’s migration crisis.
Mayor Filippo Mannino on Thursday said the migrant crisis had reached a “point of no return.”
“In the past 48 hours, around 7,000 people have arrived on my island, an island that has always welcomed and saved in its arms,” Mannino told Italy’s RTL 102.5 radio.
“Now we have reached a point of no return where the role played by this small rock in the middle of the Mediterranean has been put into crisis by the dramatic nature of this phenomenon.”
The figure was also confirmed to CNN by the country’s interior ministry.