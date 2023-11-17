Protesters Fly Palestinian Flag from Tower of Pisa, Italy – Smoke Billows from Tower

The massive anti-Israel gangs are quickly taking over Europe.

Palestinian protesters flew the Palestinian flag from the Leaning Tower of Pisa on Friday.

Black smoke also billowed from the tower during the protest.

The Pisa's tower, Italy. No respect for European cultural and historical heritage. Why don't they go to Gaza to protest? pic.twitter.com/A0WNX74H6o — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) November 17, 2023

Of course, these demonstrations will only increase in frequency and size in the coming years.

Italy, like the US, is currently being invaded by foreignors, mostly young men from Africa and Europe.

7,000 unvetted Africans arrived on Lampedusa island in Italy in one day in September.

CNN reported: