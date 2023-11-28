Pro-Palestine Protesters Stage Rally Outside Rosalynn Carter’s Memorial Service (VIDEO)

In a classless act, Pro-Palestine protesters flocked to former First Lady Rosalynn Carter’s memorial service in Atlanta, Georgia.

The protesters were seen chanting and holding signs outside the Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta, where Rosalynn’s tribute service was taking place.

The demonstrators could be heard screaming, “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!”

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, the Bidens, the Clintons, and Michelle Obama all flew on Air Force One to attend the event.

Per The Washington Examiner:

Pro-Palestinian protesters did not pass up the opportunity to be seen by President Joe Biden, even at a memorial service.

Several chanting, sign-wielding demonstrators set up outside Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta, where former first lady Rosalynn Carter is being memorialized in a tribute service. Biden is attending, and his motorcade traveled by the scene.

The crowd engaged in chants of “Biden, Biden, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide!” as the motorcade approached.

Signs included “End all U.S. aid to Israel” and “Ceasefire now! Stop Israel and Biden’s genocide.”

