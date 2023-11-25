Pro-Palestinian Antifa Militants Harass Customers at Starbucks in Seattle (VIDEO)

Whenever customers can’t enjoy a peaceful time with a cup of coffee or time with friends at an establishment, you can bet leftists are behind the harassment.

On Friday in the Capitol Hill area of Seattle, a group of Antifa thugs terrorized customers at a Starbucks. The far-left militants vandalized the building and spray-painted profanities and violent political statements promoting Hamas terrorism.

Radio host Jason Rantz posted a video to X showing a masked Antifa thug outside the window of Starbucks giving the middle finger to customers.

Another Antifa militant spray-painted the window with messages like “free Gaza” and “free Palestine.”

Watch:

Instead of arresting and prosecuting these terrorists, Seattle police allow them to roam free.

Antifa Marxists have been a problem in the Seattle area for years. In 2020, the Capitol Hill area of Seattle was taken over by Antifa and named CHAZ/CHOP. It became a trash pile of anarchy fueled by BLM and Antifa. The stolen ground inside the city of Seattle was finally returned to normalcy after months but not before one teen was killed in a shooting in the lawless area.

The Gateway Pundit reported extensively on Chaz back in 2020 during the nationwide riots.

There were multiple shootings in the CHAZ/CHOP “autonomous zone” of Seattle in June of 2020.

Antifa militants fired mortars and hurled explosives at police officers during the summer of love George Floyd riots.

