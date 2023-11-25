Pro-Abortion Extremist Hridindu Roychowdhury Pleads Guilty to Firebombing Pro-Life Clinic on Mother’s Day

A pro-abortion extremist has pleaded guilty to firebombing a pro-life clinic on Mother’s Day in 2022.

Biochemist Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury was caught by police using DNA from a half-eaten burrito that they left at the scene of the crime.

Roychowdhury had targeted the Wisconsin Family Action office in Madison, Wisconsin.

The arsonist was facing up to 20 years in prison but has accepted a plea agreement that will reduce his sentence.

The Associated Press reports:

According to court documents, someone broke a window at the Madison office of Wisconsin Family Action on May 8, 2022, six days after news outlets reported that the U.S. Supreme Court was set to overturn Roe vs. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. The reports sparked abortion rights supporters to mount protests across the country. Two Catholic churches in Colorado were vandalized in the days leading up to the Madison firebombing. And someone threw Molotov cocktails into an anti-abortion organization’s office in a suburb of Salem, Oregon, several days later.

Roychowdhury had thrown two Molotov cocktails through a window he broke, set a bookcase on fire, and spraypainted “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” on the front of the building.

Investigators found the DNA of two other people at the crime scene, but they have not yet been identified.

Roychowdhury was apprehended at Boston International Airport in March of this year. He had a one-way ticket to leave for Guatemala when he was arrested.