Prince Andrew Settles With Turkish Millionaire Who Accused Him of Receiving Money Stolen From Her

Another week, another Prince Andrew scandal.

This one is not Jeffrey Epstein related, but it sheds light in the ‘business’ the now-disgraced Duke of York was pursuing before his ‘lifestyle’ and his friendship with the late convicted sex-offender derailed his ‘working Royal’ status and associated privileges.

The sad story begins as a real life drama half a world away, in Turkey. An elderly millionaire lady was in trouble.

Her husband was a political prisoner, and she felt unsafe remaining in the country. So she hired what turned out to be an alleged con-man to help her move her considerable assets out of Turkey.

You probably can guess how well that went.

But how come part of this money ended up in Prince Andrew’s bank accounts? That’s the scandal.

To begin with, this is not innuendo or hearsay. Andrew has already reached a confidential settlement with the Turkish millionaire, who accused him IN COURT of accepting large sums of her money from an alleged fraudster.

Daily Mail reported:

“The Duke of York, along with his the Duchess of York and their daughters, received about £1.4million from former Goldman Sachs banker Selman Turk.

Turk, 37, is accused of stealing some £40million from Nebahat Evyap Ibsilen, 77, who hired him to help transfer her assets out of Turkey, where her MP husband is a political prisoner. […] She alleged that he tricked her into making a payment of £750,000 to the Duke, who he claimed had helped to secure her a British passport.

Turk claimed the payment, which the prince later repaid at the request of Mrs Isbilen’s solicitors, was a gift to the duke for his daughter’s wedding.”

If we stop for a second to unpack the above, we know for an undisputed fact that Andrew ‘accepted’ almost one and a half million sterling pounds from a banker.

The money ultimately belonged to Mrs. Isbilen.

Now, depending on who is telling the story, the money was a) a bribe for (falsely) helping the elderly lady get a British passport; or b) a ‘gift’ to the Duke on the occasion of his daughter’s.

“Further payments to the Duke and his family were made, totaling £350,000 to the Duke, £225,000 to the Duchess and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie.

Eugenie said last year that the money was given to her by a ‘longstanding family friend’ to assist with the cost of a surprise party for her mother.”

There you go: the Duke’s daughter is in the middle of the melee.

The High Court heard on Tuesday that the Duke and Duchess, who still live together, had reached a settlement with Mrs. Isbilen for an undisclosed sum.

The suspicion of influence peddling is there, clear: the payment from Turk the banker/alleged con-man was made just after he won an award for his digital bank business idea at the Duke of York’s Pitch@Palace initiative.

What a lovely coincidence!

Mr. Turk denies there was any connection between the payment to the Duke and his victory in the competition.

Just as an added final spice to the story: the Duke of York was reportedly introduced to Turk, in 2019, by convicted Libyan gun smuggler Tarek Kaituni – who had links with Colonel Gaddafi.

