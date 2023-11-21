Political Prisoner Podcast: Help Save the Life of J6 Twitter Space Host ‘Phenomenology’

It is a special opportunity when the January 6 community has the chance to give back to one of their most steadfast supporters.

That’s exactly the opportunity we have today here at The Gateway Pundit – let’s help save the precious life of Razi Berry! In this week’s episode of Jake Lang’s Political Prisoner Podcast, he sits down with the bedridden hero and beloved J6 Twitter Space host ‘Phenomenology’ to discuss her battle with the extremely rare nerve degenerative Synucleinopathy.

Razi Berry is a single mother of two young daughters whose perseverance beyond her immense pain and struggle is a living testimony to God’s grace. Through years of being misdiagnosed and after undergoing countless tests, procedures, and expensive treatments, somehow Razi has powered through it all and continues hosting her wildly popular Jan 6 Twitter Spaces.

Razi was the first person to arrive on the scene well over a year ago to give a voice on Twitter to the seemingly deserted J6 political prisoners. Razi has garnished a massive following of over 60,000 on X for her strong voice and unparalleled support of the J6ers. In the ultimate sign of humility, most of her followers, including the J6 political prisoners – have no idea she is bed ridden and battling for her life.

The deadly disease attacks a vital protein molecule and causes the sufferer to experience horrific multiple systems atrophy and pure autonomic failure. Jake invited Razi on the Political Prisoner Podcast to share her story and provide an opportunity to give back to one of our fellow patriots and support Razi in her greatest time of need.

Razi needs to raise $40,000 to start her new neurological regenerative treatments which include a newly developed German immunotherapy technique that has an amazing chance of saving her life.

We have raised $15,000 so far and need $25,000 more to start this new life saving medical miracle for this lioness.

Listen: