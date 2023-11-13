Police Use Tear Gas, Flash-Bang Grenades to Push Back on Antifa Militants Protesting Atlanta Police Training Site (VIDEO)

Police on Monday clashed with Antifa militants trying to stop the construction of a police and firefighter training facility in Dekalb County, Georgia.
Law enforcement dressed in riot gear used tear gas and flashbangs to push back on the more than 500 far-left militants.
WATCH:
ATLANTA COPS LAUNCHING ROUNDS AND ROUNDS OF TEAR GAS https://t.co/hnDg3HCNH7 pic.twitter.com/ygq7NKITWX
— RootsAction (@Roots_Action) November 13, 2023
More than 500 protestors showed up at the “Stop Cop City” protest in Atlanta.
WATCH:
Over 500+ protestors show up at the “Stop Cop City” protest in Atlanta
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 13, 2023
Police formed a riot line to push back on the militants.
WATCH:
Antifa & far-left extremists clash at the “Stop Cop City” protest in Dekalb County, Ga.
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 13, 2023
Recall that in September over 60 Antifa militants were indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) over the Atlanta “Cop City” riots and attacks on officers.
The $90 million training facility, nicknamed “Cop City” by activists, will sit on 381 acres in the South River Forest, also known as the Weelaunee Forest.
According to the 109-page indictment, over 60 Antifa militants violated RICO.
It is unclear if police made any arrests on Monday.
The Associated Press reported:
Police used tear gas and flash-bang grenades Monday to halt a march seeking to stop construction of a police and firefighter training center in Atlanta.
More than 500 people on Monday marched about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from a park to the site, which is just outside the Atlanta city limits in suburban DeKalb County.
A wedge of marchers, including some in masks, goggles and chemical suits intended to protect against tear gas, pushed into a line of officers in riot gear on a road outside the training center site. Officers pushed back and then responded with tear gas, with one protester throwing a canister back at officers.