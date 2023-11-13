Police Use Tear Gas, Flash-Bang Grenades to Push Back on Antifa Militants Protesting Atlanta Police Training Site (VIDEO)

Police on Monday clashed with Antifa militants trying to stop the construction of a police and firefighter training facility in Dekalb County, Georgia.

Law enforcement dressed in riot gear used tear gas and flashbangs to push back on the more than 500 far-left militants.

WATCH:

More than 500 protestors showed up at the “Stop Cop City” protest in Atlanta.

WATCH:

Police formed a riot line to push back on the militants.

WATCH:

Recall that in September over 60 Antifa militants were indicted under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) over the Atlanta “Cop City” riots and attacks on officers.

The $90 million training facility, nicknamed “Cop City” by activists, will sit on 381 acres in the South River Forest, also known as the Weelaunee Forest.

According to the 109-page indictment, over 60 Antifa militants violated RICO.

It is unclear if police made any arrests on Monday.

The Associated Press reported:

Police used tear gas and flash-bang grenades Monday to halt a march seeking to stop construction of a police and firefighter training center in Atlanta.

More than 500 people on Monday marched about 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) from a park to the site, which is just outside the Atlanta city limits in suburban DeKalb County.

A wedge of marchers, including some in masks, goggles and chemical suits intended to protect against tear gas, pushed into a line of officers in riot gear on a road outside the training center site. Officers pushed back and then responded with tear gas, with one protester throwing a canister back at officers.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

