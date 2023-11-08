HEAVILY ARMED FBI SWAT TEAM and Local Police Are Hunting for J6 Protester Gregory Yetman Who Fled into New Jersey Woods – Local News Tipped Off and Catch the Action by Sky Cam

The FBI is chasing down J6 attendees like mass murderers who escaped prison.

The FBI and local police are hunting for J6 protester Gregory Yetman in the New Jersey woods near his home tonight.

Earlier today the FBI raided Yetman’s home in Helmetta, New Jersey.

The FBI was attempting to arrest Yetman and serve him a warrant for his actions two-and-a-half years ago on January 6, 2021.

Gregory Yetman, was a military police sergeant in the New Jersey National Guard at the time of the riot.

Yetman is accused of picking up a large canister of pepper spray from the ground and spraying it toward Capitol police and protesters! For this crime – something that happens each weekend at your local antifa riot – the FBI launched a major manhunt for Yetman!

The FBI tipped off local New York news and a helicopter with a sky cam was sent out to film the raid this morning!

Armed FBI SWAT Teams are hunting Gregory Yetman.

Here the local media caught FBI heavies searching a shed in the area.



This is the definition of a Police State.

Here is video of local news filming the raid on Yetman’s home.

Here is more video from local news.