Police Arrest Man for Wandering Around Disneyland’s ‘It’s a Small World’ Ride FULLY NAKED (VIDEOS)

The Anaheim Police Department has arrested a 26-year-old man for wandering around Disneyland’s “It’s a Small World” ride fully nude.

The man, whose name has not been released, was first captured on film in his underwear as the children’s ride was running, filled with families enjoying their vacations.

The streaker waded through decorative pools as Christmas music played in the background, and the shocked guests urged the park to stop the music and get him out.

“From what we can gather from reports/accounts, the attraction was shut down for a bit Sunday — and, apparently, during that pause … this fella hopped out of his boat, undressed and started monkeying around near the actual robots and all the elaborate set pieces,” TMZ reports. “In one video, you can hear somebody yelling at him to stop and get down … warning him of the danger he was dabbling in. Of course, he didn’t listen … and kept on scurrying about.”

The man later took off the last remaining piece of clothing and continued wandering around.

“I am on Small World and there was a streaker, I cannot believe this happening,” Ashley Esqueda wrote in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The man was quickly removed from the theme park and arrested. Police took him to the hospital to get checked out.

He has now been charged with indecent exposure and being under the influence of a controlled substance, both misdemeanors.