People Notice Curious and Sudden Lack of Diversity in New Army Recruiting Ad

by

It’s well known at this point that the United States Military is having recruiting issues. Like every other institution in America, the military has embraced wokeism and has been prioritizing progressive concepts like diversity, equity and inclusion.

So when this new recruiting ad dropped recently, people immediately noticed that this one is slightly different in terms of who is represented.

Take a look below:

Do you see the difference? Others do…

The replies are just as brutal.

Here’s the problem the Army has now. Even if this was done honestly and with no ill intent, this is the way people now perceive the Army. That is not good for America. Embracing the progressive left has badly damaged our armed forces.

Mike LaChance
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

