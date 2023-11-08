People Notice Curious and Sudden Lack of Diversity in New Army Recruiting Ad

It’s well known at this point that the United States Military is having recruiting issues. Like every other institution in America, the military has embraced wokeism and has been prioritizing progressive concepts like diversity, equity and inclusion.

So when this new recruiting ad dropped recently, people immediately noticed that this one is slightly different in terms of who is represented.

Take a look below:

Do you see the difference? Others do…

All-white Army ad A day after we learn the FBI suppressed the antiwhite manifesto Neocons cant get their cannon fodder if the boys know thats what they’re for https://t.co/biVYGlFnD6 — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2023

>the advert is full of white men. Dawg, we're going to war. https://t.co/wju4l4Jjhn — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) November 7, 2023

The replies are just as brutal.

Where is the diversity? pic.twitter.com/qqDy5q4jOA — Carl Benjamin (@Sargon_of_Akkad) November 7, 2023

What happened to the diversity? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 7, 2023

Where are all the drag queens you've been recruiting for the last few years? This ad gets an F in diversity. — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) November 8, 2023

There are no women in this advertisement. Why is that, @USArmy ? — ib (@Indian_Bronson) November 7, 2023

Noticing an unusual lack of forced diversity here. What are you plotting? — Jack Montgomery (@JackBMontgomery) November 7, 2023

White dudes back in the ads. Things are getting serious. — Retrovium (@openplains12) November 7, 2023

No time for diversity now that it's wartime, huh guys? — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) November 7, 2023

Can’t hit those recruitment goals so you’re trying to reach out to Midwestern and southern white guys again, huh? — Bashar Al Assad PR Department (@Bashar1878) November 7, 2023

The military spent the last three years telling America that diversity and climate change are the main issues facing US forces. Why aren’t the climate communists enlisting? — Shawn Quinn (@ShawnQuinn83) November 7, 2023

Here’s the problem the Army has now. Even if this was done honestly and with no ill intent, this is the way people now perceive the Army. That is not good for America. Embracing the progressive left has badly damaged our armed forces.