OUTRAGEOUS: Three Youths Who Carjacked and Dismembered Beloved Louisiana Grandmother Strike Sweetheart Plea Deal – No Murder Charges!

New Orleans, Louisiana – The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported last March that four young thugs carjacked and dismembered a beloved Louisiana grandmother by dragging her to death. Now, three of these youths are getting a generous plea deal.

17-year-old Briniyah Baker, 16-year-old Lenyra Theophile, and Mar’Qel Curtis initially faced second-degree murder charges in the horrifying death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey in March 2022. These carried the possibility of life in prison with no parole.

But the girls’ defense attorneys and prosecutors struck a deal Monday, allowing them to plead guilty to a reduced charge of attempted manslaughter, which carries a 20-year sentence according to the Times-Picayune. Moreover, the youths could be freed in just 15 years for good behavior. A true slap on the wrist for helping end a helpless old woman’s life.

Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Kimya Holmes sentenced the girls in accordance with the plea agreement.

The fourth perpetrator, 18-year-old John Honore, still faces a charge of second-degree murder and the potential of life in prison.

Frickey’s sister Jinnylynn Griffin told WWL 4 that she was relieved after hearing news of the plea deal but also felt “sadness” for the girls.

I felt relief because that’s what we’ve been after this whole time for justice. What I do feel for them is sadness. They probably did not want to do what they did, as to go as far as the murder, but they still were trying to steal a car. That’s still a felony.

The three female youths apologized to Frickey’s family in court and begged for forgiveness. Frickey’s sister-in-law, Kathy Richard, told 4 WWL that they were sincere and that, hopefully, she believed that everyone could eventually heal.

I think they really were sincere in their apology, and we appreciate that they did admit their guilt and accept their punishment and hopefully as time goes on, everyone can heal.

Laila previously reported that Frickey was caught in her seatbelt after carjackers sped off with her SUV.

Frickey screamed at the teens to let her go, but they ignored her. The grandmother’s clothes and one of her arms were ripped off as they dragged her down the street.

The poor woman was lying naked and bloodied in the streets before Good Samaritans covered her body with a sheet. They then called 911.

It took almost 15 minutes for the ambulance to arrive where paramedics pronounced Frickey dead.

These girls were just as culpable as the man who is facing murder charges. Yet the American justice system once again failed thanks to lazy and liberal prosecutors.