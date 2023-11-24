Outrageous! Biden Brags About Hamas Hostage Deal Sending Aid and Fuel to Gaza, But Admits He Has No Idea if American Hostages Are Alive or Dead or When They Will Be Released–Then Goes Shopping

Joe Biden took a victory lap Friday, holding a press conference to boast about leading ceasefire negotiations that saw Hamas release 24 hostages (13 Israelis as well as 10 Thais and one Filipinos in a side deal) earlier Friday in exchange for Israel releasing 39 convicted Palestinian terrorists and the delivery to Hamas-controlled Gaza of hundreds of trucks carrying food, fuel and humanitarian aid. (Two Israelis and two Americans were previously released by Hamas a month ago. Over 200 hostages are still being held by Hamas.)

Biden admitted in response to a reporter’s questions that he has no idea if the ten Americans unaccounted for in aftermath of the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel and presumed held hostage by Hamas are alive or dead or whether they will be released.

Biden the went shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts where he is spending Thanksgiving week with his family.

Video clip via CBS News:

President Biden says it's his "hope and expectation" that the American hostages will be released "soon." He adds that he doesn't know what their conditions are. pic.twitter.com/rQmINpKYaa — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 24, 2023

Reporter: When will the first American hostages be released since none were included today?”

Biden: “We don’t know when that will occur but we gonna, er, expect it to occur. And, uh, we don’t know what the list of all the hostages are and when they’ll be released, but we know the numbers who are gonna be released. So, It’s my hope and expectation it will be soon.”

Reporter: “And of the ten Americans that are unaccounted for, do you know all of their conditions? Are they all alive?”

Biden: “We don’t know all their conditions.”

Biden then went shopping:

Shouts of “Free Palestine!” from some@in the crowd in Nantucket as @POTUS and @FLOTUS walked out for a shopping trip. pic.twitter.com/GYimYqfHiD — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) November 24, 2023

Video clip of a White House reporter giggling as another reporter calls out to Joe and Jill Biden, “Enjoy your shopping!”

The walking begins … pic.twitter.com/61bMdedM6n — Emily Goodin (@Emilylgoodin) November 24, 2023

Complete Biden presser:

On Tuesday, Biden issued a statement on the hostage deal in which claimed he has “no higher priority” than Americans held hostage (excerpt):