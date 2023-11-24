Outrageous! Biden Brags About Hamas Hostage Deal Sending Aid and Fuel to Gaza, But Admits He Has No Idea if American Hostages Are Alive or Dead or When They Will Be Released–Then Goes Shopping

by

Joe Biden took a victory lap Friday, holding a press conference to boast about leading ceasefire negotiations that saw Hamas release 24 hostages (13 Israelis as well as 10 Thais and one Filipinos in a side deal) earlier Friday in exchange for Israel releasing 39 convicted Palestinian terrorists and the delivery to Hamas-controlled Gaza of hundreds of trucks carrying food, fuel and humanitarian aid. (Two Israelis and two Americans were previously released by Hamas a month ago. Over 200 hostages are still being held by Hamas.)

Biden admitted in response to a reporter’s questions that he has no idea if the ten Americans unaccounted for in aftermath of the October 7 terror attack by Hamas on Israel and presumed held hostage by Hamas are alive or dead or whether they will be released.

Biden the went shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts where he is spending Thanksgiving week with his family.

Video clip via CBS News:

Reporter: When will the first American hostages be released since none were included today?”

Biden: “We don’t know when that will occur but we gonna, er, expect it to occur. And, uh, we don’t know what the list of all the hostages are and when they’ll be released, but we know the numbers who are gonna be released. So, It’s my hope and expectation it will be soon.”

Reporter: “And of the ten Americans that are unaccounted for, do you know all of their conditions? Are they all alive?”

Biden: “We don’t know all their conditions.”

Biden then went shopping:

Video clip of a White House reporter giggling as another reporter calls out to Joe and Jill Biden, “Enjoy your shopping!”

Complete Biden presser:

On Tuesday, Biden issued a statement on the hostage deal in which claimed he has “no higher priority” than Americans held hostage (excerpt):

As President, I have no higher priority than ensuring the safety of Americans held hostage around the world. That’s why—from the earliest moments of Hamas’s brutal assault—my national security team and I have worked closely with regional partners to do everything possible to secure the release of our fellow citizens. We saw the first results of that effort in late October, when two Americans were reunited with their loved ones. Today’s deal should bring home additional American hostages, and I will not stop until they are all released.

Today’s deal is a testament to the tireless diplomacy and determination of many dedicated individuals across the United States Government to bring Americans home.

