OUCH! Dominican President Trolls Biden With Beach Comment (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday held a bilateral meeting with Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader in the Oval Office.

President Abinader trolled Biden with a beach comment.

The next Summit of the Americas “will be in Punta Cana, so you’ll have time to be on the beach,” President Luis Abinader said to Joe Biden referring to his non-stop beach vacations.

Biden laughed off the subtle jab.

Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader tells Biden: The next Summit of the Americas “will be in Punta Cana, so you’ll have time to be on the beach” pic.twitter.com/LjympImYGP — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 2, 2023

Biden has spent more than a solid year on vacation without visitor logs. He spent virtually the entire month of August snoozing at the beach and hiding away in Lake Tahoe.

Joe and Dr. Jill were spotted shuffling along the shoreline near their Rehoboth Beach home last month as Americans were held hostage by Hamas.

Biden once again callously ignored reporters shouting questions about Americans held hostage by Hamas.

Americans are still being held hostage by Hamas terrorists — and Joe Biden is at the beach pic.twitter.com/uQDmIbFTYo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 22, 2023

Biden doesn’t care about the American people. He is a life-long career politician who has accumulated exorbitant amounts of wealth while serving in government for more than 50 years.

The 80-year-old lounged at the beach over the summer while Maui burned.

After hanging out at the beach all day during a weekend in August, Joe Biden was asked about the rising death toll in Hawaii.

According to a Bloomberg White House Correspondent, Joe Biden callously brushed off the reporter asking about Maui and said, “No comment” before heading home.