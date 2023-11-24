One Media Outlet Inciting Violence in ‘Crusaders’ Lands

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by Bob Unruh

‘What is happening today in Gaza will be a spark for invasions for many years to come’

One extremist media outlet has been revealed to be encouraging violence in the land of the “Crusaders,” according to a new report.

It is the Middle East Media Research Institute, which monitors, analyzes and reports on what those outlets are saying, that uncovered a three-page statement from the pro-al Qaida outlet “Electronic Army of Epic Battles,” or Jaysh Al-Malahem Al-Electroni.

In the wake of the Hamas terror inflicted on Israel in October, where drugged-up terrorists butchered some 1,200 or 1,400 Israeli civilians, the statement praised a couple of recent attacks on synagogues in Montreal, Canada.

Those involved rifles and Molotov cocktails.

The media outlet “called on Muslims to carry out additional attacks in the land of the ‘Crusaders,’ to show their support of Gazans,” MEMRI reported.

“The statement also incited violence, similar to the 2015 attacks on the office of the Charlie Hebdo magazine in Paris following that magazine’s publication of cartoons of Prophet Muhammad. The statement argued that jihadi operations today are not the sole responsibility of jihadi groups, but available to all Muslims.”

The incitement was characterized by the publication as “A Message To The Western Peoples,” and extended greetings to Muslims around the world, praising Allah.

“Son of our beloved Ummah [Islamic nation] everywhere, peace, mercy, and blessings of Allah be upon you. In this statement, we would like to praise the heroic operations that targeted two Jewish synagogues in the Canadian city of Montreal with machine guns and Molotov cocktails, in three separate operations, targeting the two synagogues during the past week, which spread a state of helplessness and terror among the ranks of the Jews,” the publication said.

“This weakness was evident in the comment of the director of the Yeshiva Gedula synagogue, when he said: ‘That people allow themselves to attack the same target again is indicative of the seriousness of the situation.'”

It further expanded its call to violence, stating, “Sons of our great Ummah, as soldiers of this Ummah: At a time when we appreciate the blessed Montreal assaults, we urge you to intensify your efforts in carrying out such operations and entrench yourself with your brothers in Gaza. And remember that we are fighting one war on multiple fronts, and your brothers in Gaza are seeking your help and calling on you to wage jihad.”

It was earlier that Hamas’ spokesman, Abu Obaida, unleashed similar vitriol, and the publication noted that.

“A clear and explicit call came from the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, Abu Obaida, in his last speech, in which he said: ‘Our confidence in the victory of Allah and the justice of our cause does not exempt every individual and group from their duty towards Palestine, as it is the responsibility of all Arabs and Muslims.'”

The publication demanded “commando-style” and “suicide” attacks, the report said.

And it warned, “O Crusaders, the missiles that are raining down on our people and sons in Gaza are financed by your taxes and supported by your election of your rulers and your support for them. You must bear in mind that your rulers are dragging you into a war that you cannot bear with the Muslims.

“Beware of thinking that the heavy bill that you will pay will be from your blood, your security, and your money. It will end with the end of the days of war in Gaza. No, by Allah, our rights do not lapse by statute of limitations. Rather, what is happening today in Gaza will be a spark for invasions in your homes for many years to come.”