OH MY: Joe Biden Poses with Burning Birthday Cake and the Replies on Social Media Are Absolutely BRUTAL

by
Credit: Biden Instagram

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday in embarrassing fashion. But it only ended up getting worse for him.

Biden decided to end his “busy” day by eating some fattening cake that evening. One can appreciate the irony of him attempting to channel Marie Antoinette while the entire country suffers under his reign.

There was only one problem, though: the dessert was literally on fire! Apparently, a staffer had placed so many candles (likely 81) and lit them that the cake ended up turning into a total inferno.

Biden also took the time on social media to announce that he was joining Mark Zuckerberg’s failing new platform Threads.

LOOK:

Not surprisingly, Biden’s conservative critics had some truly brutal replies in store. They joked about Biden’s old age and properly interpreted the burning cake as a metaphor for what he’s doing to America.

While we can all roast Biden about his flaming cake, just remember he will still sleep well at night knowing he is likely secure in his position for the next year. Let’s work to ensure he does not get another four years in office.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

