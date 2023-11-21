OH MY: Joe Biden Poses with Burning Birthday Cake and the Replies on Social Media Are Absolutely BRUTAL

As Gateway Pundit readers know, Joe Biden celebrated his 81st birthday in embarrassing fashion. But it only ended up getting worse for him.

Biden decided to end his “busy” day by eating some fattening cake that evening. One can appreciate the irony of him attempting to channel Marie Antoinette while the entire country suffers under his reign.

There was only one problem, though: the dessert was literally on fire! Apparently, a staffer had placed so many candles (likely 81) and lit them that the cake ended up turning into a total inferno.

Biden also took the time on social media to announce that he was joining Mark Zuckerberg’s failing new platform Threads.

LOOK:

It’s true over here on the campaign side, too. I’ve joined Threads. Follow me there: https://t.co/vhwuw7j0zu. pic.twitter.com/XTdAcxbgEx — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 20, 2023

Not surprisingly, Biden’s conservative critics had some truly brutal replies in store. They joked about Biden’s old age and properly interpreted the burning cake as a metaphor for what he’s doing to America.

There’s a portal to hell on a plate in front of him https://t.co/bES2feQP87 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 21, 2023

My guy is literally safely sitting down in a chair and is still gripping the table corners like he's about to fall over, break a hip and die pic.twitter.com/8XYBZ33H1o — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 21, 2023

Joe Biden is so old, his birthday cake is a fire hazard. pic.twitter.com/qV1oY949uO — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 21, 2023

Anybody tracking the carbon emissions from Biden's birthday cake? pic.twitter.com/FO81fr7H1W — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) November 21, 2023

Biden is so old his birthday cake looks like a bonfire pic.twitter.com/hIFAYcWovk — Shay ✨ (@ShayWoulahan) November 21, 2023

Joe Biden’s birthday cake has so many candles on it that it nearly burned down the White House. pic.twitter.com/hzOQSsknx6 — Christian Heiens (@ChristianHeiens) November 21, 2023

Well @JoeBiden birthday cake is burning out of control like our country & he is getting ready to run again. Talk about the irony in this photo. It would be funny if it wasn’t such a serious situation. pic.twitter.com/6F0HHZl9tE — Jennifer Lynn Lawrence (@JenLawrence21) November 21, 2023

While we can all roast Biden about his flaming cake, just remember he will still sleep well at night knowing he is likely secure in his position for the next year. Let’s work to ensure he does not get another four years in office.