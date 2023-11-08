Obama Advisor David Axelrod Backtracks on Comments About Biden in 2024: ‘I Didn’t Tell Him to Drop Out’

Just yesterday, former Obama adviser and liberal media pundit David Axelrod commented on Biden’s dismal polling numbers, and it clearly looked like he was saying that Biden should drop out of the race.

Someone high up must have made a well-placed phone call to Axelrod, because today he is insisting that his words were misinterpreted and that he was not calling for Biden to drop out.

Anyone on the left who threatens the narrative gets called out, even this guy.

Politico reports:

Axelrod on Biden: I didn’t tell him to drop out After posting on social media that Joe Biden should consider whether to stay in the 2024 race, David Axelrod insisted in an interview that he was not calling on the president to suspend his campaign. “It’s overreacting to say I told him to drop out,” said the political architect of former President Barack Obama’s victories. “I didn’t do that.” “He’s the only one to make the decision. And if his decision is ‘no, I’m the best person to take this on,’ then he will,” Axelrod added. Axelrod’s comments came shortly after he issued a viral tweet on a New York Times/Siena College poll that showed Biden down by four to 10 points in key battleground states. In it, the longtime Obama hand said, “Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?” The remarks were met with derision by Biden allies, some of whom argued that Axelrod has a penchant for criticizing the president as part of his career as a cable news pundit.

Regardless of what Axelrod says now, people clearly thought that he was saying Biden should drop out.

Democrat strategist David Axelrod suggests Biden drop out of 2024 race https://t.co/cdGZi5RqmR pic.twitter.com/lH4hBS87yI — New York Post (@nypost) November 7, 2023

Former chief Obama strategist David Axelrod suggests Biden drop out of 2024 race | Just The News https://t.co/TLxtpk4kQC — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) November 6, 2023

'I Was Stunned': CNN Host Shocked After David Axelrod Calls For Biden To Consider Dropping Outhttps://t.co/G30NtdDk4a — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 6, 2023

Apparently, the whole country misheard his comments.